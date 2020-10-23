Bertha OrtegaEl Paso - After a battle of Cancer, Bertha Ortega, 77, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home. She passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX. As she enters the gates of heaven she will be reunited with her loving son, Servando Ortega Jr., her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her husband Servando Ortega and two daughters Graciela Gonzalez and Angelica Cabralez; two granddaughters Clarissa Gonzalez and Karina Cabralez.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, the Ortega Family will be having private services.Relatives and friends are invited to join a virtual ceremony on Monday 26 at 7:00 pm on Facebook/fdarestlawn. Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904.