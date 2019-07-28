Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
9025 Diana Drive
Committal
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Bertha R. Linggi, entered the gates of her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a loving and giving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Josefina Ornelas and her beloved husband Alois J. Linggi. She is survived by her loving children; Monica Theresa Linggi, Luis Carlos Linggi (Laura Linggi), Maria Bertha Linggi, sister Alicia Bridges, brothers; Jose Jesus Ornelas, Armando Ornelas and her 7 beloved grandchildren. She taught catechism and religious education for many years at Juventud Catholica Mexicano and a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for 45 years. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Drive. Committal Service to follow at 2:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019
