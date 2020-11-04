1/1
Bertram Asmis
1929 - 2020
El Paso, Texas - Our dearest father, uncle, grandfather, Bertram Asmis, born December 3, 1929, passed away on October 27, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Berlin, Germany and resided there until 1950 when he emigrated to Maryland. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was employed and retired from the Civil Service in Ft. Bliss. He also worked for J.B.Hunt and Y.I.S.D. for a few years. He had a niche in electronics and liked to create 'inventions'. He had a sensible sense of humor and always ensured he provided for his family.

He is preceded in death by Paulina Chavez-Asmis, son Caesar Asmis Sr., brother Olaf Asmis, his parents Herbert and Hella Asmis. He is survived by daughter Jessica Asmis-Carvajal (William), Bert Asmis Jr., daughter-in-law Mireya Asmis, and three grandchildren Erik Carvajal, Natalie Asmis, Caesar Asmis Jr. and two nephews, Derek and Damon Asmis.

Memorial services will be postponed until last weekend of March at Funeraria Del Angel- Central, 3839 Montana. An online guest book is available through this link: www.funerariadelangelcentral.com






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
