1934 - 2019
El Paso - Betty Alderman Banta 06/27/34 09/06/19

Daughter of LeNere Sims and David William Alderman was born in Teague, Texas and raised in San Angelo, Texas. Survived by daughters Susan Farris and Sara Kate Swenson and long time beloved son-in-law John Swenson, and son William Vaughn Banta and wife Julie. Also five grandchildren, Shannon Treanor (Joe), Paige Lane (Bobby), Parker Swenson, Lola Banta and Matthew Davis. Great grandchild, Lauren Lane. Predeceased by sisters Annie Lin Risinger and Ellalie Martin. Nieces and nephews, Mary Lin Howell, Kathleen Martin, John Martin and wife Denise, Duane David Risinger and wife , Kai. She was retired from the US Small Business Administration and a graduate of UTEP. For many years she was active in community life working with El Paso Dental Wives Club, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and children's groups in the Methodist Church. She loved gardening and raising roses and she was a silver life master of the America Contract Bridge League. Services will be private for family members only.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019
