Betty Crain WilsonEl Paso - Our beloved Betty Crain Wilson passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on Tuesday, August 16, 1932 in Childress, Texas in the home of grandmother Crain's home, which was next to the Childress Hospital attended by Dr. Carriker.In her early childhood she spent time at her grandfather's, Silas Ballard Crain, ranch and attended first grade at the Old Tell Country Schoolhouse. While at Childress High School, (Class of 1950), she worked as a reporter for the Childress Index Daily Newspaper. Betty became proficient on the teletype setter and that led her to The United Press International in Dallas, Texas and later to Fort Worth Star Telegram. She helped introduce the Teletype setter into the Composing Room, where she met Edwin Douglas Wilson. They married in January 1956 and they traveled throughout the United States for a few years working for different newspapers; In1961 the Wilson's settled in El Paso, Texas.Betty would entertain friends with hair-raising stories of her traveling years, which she referred to as "Trek" given the opportunity. Once settled in El Paso, Betty and Douglas bred the rare Basenji dog for a few years. The African Basenji were international champions, they did not bark, but could almost talk. Both Betty and Douglas worked at the El Paso Times and Herald Post, until it closed. Douglas died in 1983 and Betty continued at the El Paso Times as a supervisor in the Composing Room, she retired in 1993. The year 1966, she claimed that her obituary should have been written; She dragged her body out of a plane crash, in which, she was a student pilot and Betty not being one to give up at daylight she walked two miles to get help. She spent two weeks in the hospital and with few return trips to get her glued back together. This obviously was one of her hair-raising life experiences.The glue held as she survived surgery in 1997 and off she went onto her traveling way throughout the country, attending family reunions, with side trips visiting family and friends at the drop of an invitation.We will always remember Betty in her Honda Civic at a rest stop checking her map looking for the best back roads because "That is where the beautiful country lies and where you will find the friendliest folks", she would say. Betty is preceded in death by her mother; Wilma Mabry Crain, brother; Charles Lee Ballard Crain, and nephew; Rodney Crain and survived by her sister-in-law Sharon Crain, niece Melissa Crain Ripoly and husband Rico and many beloved cousins, both Mabry and Crain. Cremation will be conducted by San Jose Funeral Home-East.