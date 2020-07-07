Betty D. Nichols Boggs
With great sadness we share the passing of our Mom, Betty D. Boggs, on June 26, 2020. Mom will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Mom was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico on September 5, 1933 and was the youngest of three daughters of Jesse and Lenore Nichols. She was raised in El Paso from a very young age. Mom graduated from Ysleta High School, UTEP where she earned a bachelor's degree in education, and later earned her master's degree at Sul Ross State University. Teaching was her passion, second only to family.
She taught for 36 years before retiring in 2003 to take care of her love, our father, Homer, before we lost him later that year. Mom was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She loved UTEP and served the university in different capacities and organizations. Everyone who knew her remembers her love of UTEP football. Mom was a season ticket holder and went to every game with her loyal friend, Margaret Duke. She always had a ready smile and razor-sharp wit. Mom loved to laugh and spend time in her mountain home in Ruidoso, NM. Now she wakes in a more peaceful...tranquil and majestic place than we could ever imagine.... truly she has the victory! We look forward to seeing you both again, Mom and Dad!
She is survived by her loving family; Randy Boggs (Laura), Lori McCuaig (Hugh) and Celeste Boggs. Grandchildren Matt McCuaig, Braden McCuaig, Jacob Boggs (Courtney), Lisa Patton (Chris), Nicholas Boggs (Krystal), Richard Boggs (Cara) and Robert Boggs (Alissa). Great grandchildren, Kade McCuaig, Cole McCuaig, Ethan Patton, Riley Boggs, Ashton Patton, Emma Boggs, Adelaide Patton, Berkley Boggs and Brynn Boggs.
We will have a private service for mom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CureSURF1 (cureSURF1.org
) in honor of great granddaughter Emma Grace Boggs or the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, (http://bstrongelpaso.org/
), 5024 Doniphan #2, El Paso, TX 79922. Both foundations were close to Mom's heart and she generously supported both each year.