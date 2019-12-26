|
|
Betty Gene (nee Smith) Green
It is with great sadness the family of Betty Gene Green announces her passing on December 24, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born December 11, 1926, in Amarillo, Texas, to Ernest and Josephine (Ridner) Smith and was an only child.
Betty lost her mother when she was twelve years old and was raised by her father to be a strong, independent woman. The two of them moved to Napa, California, where she attended high school and learned some interesting lessons. First, she learned not to steal cherries when she and her friends were caught and made to eat all the cherries they had taken (she never ate cherries again). And second, if you are to participate in a food fight, do not do it in front of the police station as you and your friends will be given the opportunity to learn how to properly clean concrete, brick, and windows.
Betty spent most of her life as a restauranteur. As such, she was extremely proud of the product she offered and the people with whom she worked. She was forced into early retirement because of an on-the-job accident.
She had four children with George William Mackinder, although two passed in infancy: a son, George William Mackinder, Jr., and a daughter, Jennie Mackinder.
She is survived by her daughters, Luanne Greenberg (Hank) and Valerie Drumm (Ron); her granddaughters Tonya Greenberg Olivas (David) and Kimberly Griego Dodd (Doug); five great-grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) and Kevin Dodd, and Madeline, Isabel, and Joey Olivas; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Dodd.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019. Luncheon at her favorite restaurant, Avila's Mexican Food, 6232 N. Mesa Street, El Paso, Texas, immediately following.
Betty greatly loved animals and, to honor that love, the family invites friends and loved ones who so desire to make memorial contributions to Humane Society or .
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019