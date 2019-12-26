Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gene (Smith) Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Gene (Smith) Green Obituary
Betty Gene (nee Smith) Green

It is with great sadness the family of Betty Gene Green announces her passing on December 24, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born December 11, 1926, in Amarillo, Texas, to Ernest and Josephine (Ridner) Smith and was an only child.

Betty lost her mother when she was twelve years old and was raised by her father to be a strong, independent woman. The two of them moved to Napa, California, where she attended high school and learned some interesting lessons. First, she learned not to steal cherries when she and her friends were caught and made to eat all the cherries they had taken (she never ate cherries again). And second, if you are to participate in a food fight, do not do it in front of the police station as you and your friends will be given the opportunity to learn how to properly clean concrete, brick, and windows.

Betty spent most of her life as a restauranteur. As such, she was extremely proud of the product she offered and the people with whom she worked. She was forced into early retirement because of an on-the-job accident.

She had four children with George William Mackinder, although two passed in infancy: a son, George William Mackinder, Jr., and a daughter, Jennie Mackinder.

She is survived by her daughters, Luanne Greenberg (Hank) and Valerie Drumm (Ron); her granddaughters Tonya Greenberg Olivas (David) and Kimberly Griego Dodd (Doug); five great-grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) and Kevin Dodd, and Madeline, Isabel, and Joey Olivas; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Dodd.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019. Luncheon at her favorite restaurant, Avila's Mexican Food, 6232 N. Mesa Street, El Paso, Texas, immediately following.

Betty greatly loved animals and, to honor that love, the family invites friends and loved ones who so desire to make memorial contributions to Humane Society or .
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -