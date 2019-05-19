Betty Jane Pippin



El Paso - Betty Jane Pippin passed away on May 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 94.



Betty was born in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Ruth Lynn Campbell on April 20, 1925, and raised in Kentucky, where she attended Bowling Green University and graduated with a degree in Art Education. On July 23, 1950, she married Billy C. Pippin in Marion, Kentucky, and the two soon moved west with their daughters Beverly and Donna, finally settling in El Paso in 1963.



Betty taught art, social studies, speech, and journalism to students at the middle school and high school levels. Her last thirteen years as a teacher were spent working at the School Age Parent Center in El Paso, years which she said were the most rewarding of her career. The year she retired, in 1988, Betty was named one of the ten best teachers in the city of El Paso.



After her retirement, Betty dedicated herself to her life-long pursuit of painting and also joined the Writers League of El Paso. In addition to her artistic endeavors, Betty was a member of the El Paso chapter of P.E.O. and a founding member of Coronado Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with her good friends and family, especially her grandchildren.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pippin, and her younger daughter, Donna Pippin. She is survived by her siblings, Bill Campbell and Martha Wells, her eldest daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Bill Laubach, and her two grandchildren, Allison Laubach Wright and Brandon Laubach.



Betty also leaves behind a gallery of artwork and poetry, in which she strove to capture the beauty and freedom of the world around her. She reminds us that "All of us should learn to let go and be more free," and her family celebrates her new-found freedom.



A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, May 24 at 12:00pm at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird, with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West. Please visit our online registry www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Coronado Baptist Church Compassion Ministries or P.E.O. at peotexas.org. Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary