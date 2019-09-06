|
|
Betty Lou Strieber
El Paso - Betty Lou Strieber, known to all of her family and friends as "Grammer" passed away August 25, 2019. Betty was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas. She was a member of Eastern Star - Woodline Chapter and worked for Tigua Collection Agency. Betty loved to travel. She cherished her time traveling the world with J.D. and Fern Breckenridge. Betty also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially playing cards with them. She is survived by her daughter Latsy Pickar and husband Thomas Pickar, son Wayne Strieber and his wife Jo Ellen Strieber, son-in-law Chuck Brown and grandchildren Mackenzie Brown Carpio and husband Ramon Carpio, Breck Brown and wife Reeza Brown, and Thad and Jason Escalante Brown. Great grandchildren Dylan, Jordan and Connor Brown, and Paisley Carpio. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Mack and Mary Ann Breckenridge and husband Henry Strieber.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with Memorial Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 6, 2019