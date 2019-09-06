Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Strieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Strieber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Strieber Obituary
Betty Lou Strieber

El Paso - Betty Lou Strieber, known to all of her family and friends as "Grammer" passed away August 25, 2019. Betty was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas. She was a member of Eastern Star - Woodline Chapter and worked for Tigua Collection Agency. Betty loved to travel. She cherished her time traveling the world with J.D. and Fern Breckenridge. Betty also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially playing cards with them. She is survived by her daughter Latsy Pickar and husband Thomas Pickar, son Wayne Strieber and his wife Jo Ellen Strieber, son-in-law Chuck Brown and grandchildren Mackenzie Brown Carpio and husband Ramon Carpio, Breck Brown and wife Reeza Brown, and Thad and Jason Escalante Brown. Great grandchildren Dylan, Jordan and Connor Brown, and Paisley Carpio. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Mack and Mary Ann Breckenridge and husband Henry Strieber.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with Memorial Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now