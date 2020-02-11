|
Betty Lucille Odorizzi Koch
Betty Lucille Odorizzi Koch (80) passed away on Monday January 20, 2020. She was born on July 8th, 1939, grew up in Kenton and Boise City, Oklahoma and resided in El Paso the past 55 years. She worked for Civil Service for 43 years and retired as a Budget Analyst. She loved spending time with her family and friends, going out to lunch, playing Bunco and crocheting blankets for newborns. Betty was also a member of Beta Mu Epsilon Sorority and of The Ladies of the Oriental Shrine. She is survived by her husband, Terry Koch, of 55 years, daughter Lynn Tidwell, daughter Lorrie Mays (Steve), sons Michael Koch (Hope), Kelly Koch (Laura), and Chad Koch, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ben Odorizzi and Mildred McCuistion, and her daughter Toni Tucker. Our family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for helping especially Barbara, Norma and Gloria for assisting her in her final days. There will be a Celebration of Life on Feburary 15th at the El Maida Shrine on 6331 Alabama El Paso, Tx 79904 at 2:00 in the John Nobles Room.
