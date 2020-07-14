1/
Betty Neathery Thurmond
1930 - 2020
Betty Neathery Thurmond

El Paso - Betty Neathery Thurmond, 89, passed away on July 12, 2020. Born December 4, 1930 to Ruth and Bonnie Neathery, she was raised in Eunice, New Mexico. She met her husband, William Alfred Thurmond, while attending New Mexico A&M. The two were married for almost 59 years before his passing in 2011 and had three children: W. Stafford Thurmond, Elizabeth Thurmond Bengtson, and Loucile Thurmond Kappas. Betty was a career woman, an active community volunteer and a loving mother. Fond of crosswords, playing cards with her friends and an avid reader, Betty was also a loving grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In honor of her wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made in the name of Betty N. Thurmond to the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation Endowment Fund. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912. www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
