Betty Pratt McCann
El Paso - Betty Pratt McCann, aged 96, of El Paso passed away in her sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Betty was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She earned her Master's degree in pre-school education from the University of Michigan. Betty moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico to work as a teacher, and it was while she was playing golf there one day that she met Jim McCann, who was to become her husband of 63 years.
Betty taught pre-school and elementary school in a number of places across the country before she and Jim settled in El Paso in 1973. Betty officially retired from teaching in 1988 from Western Hills School in El Paso. However she loved to teach, and she often worked as a substitute teacher after her retirement.
Betty and Jim were very proud to have been a founding members of Western Hills United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed being active and she loved the outdoors and sports. She played tennis and golf regularly and went on her last family backpack trip to the Gila Wilderness at age 81. She only reluctantly gave up water skiing in her 89th year.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and by her oldest son, David. She is survived in the loving memories of her daughter, Melissa, and son- in-law, John, of Terlingua, Texas, and by her youngest son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Janene, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Haley, of Denver, and by her grandson, Marshall, who is now serving in the U.S. Navy, and also by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 PM at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Dr. in El Paso. A reception will follow the service. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019