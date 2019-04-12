Betty Ruth Arnett



New Braunfels - Betty Ruth Arnett, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2019. She was born September 09, 1929 to Paul James and Oga Benedict in New Braunfels, Texas. She graduated from Dowdy High School, married the love of her life Elton Lee Arnett and was married for 60 years. She attended business school in El Paso and then went to work for El Paso Electric where she retired after 30 years of service. Betty was larger than life and lived just like that. She loved being with her family and friends in El Paso and 'down home' in Belmont, Texas. Music and Dancing were a big part of her life. Even though she didn't have children of her own, she had a huge impact on her young colleagues at work, and every one of her nieces and nephews. Betty is survived by her Brother and wife, James and Agnes Benedict. Her Sister, Joyce Duncan. Her niece and husband, Butch and LouAnn Norton. Great Nephew and wife, Brian and Rebecca Mosequeda. Her nephew and wife, Hank and Dawn Benedict, and so many great nieces, and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all that came in contact with Betty Ruth. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday April 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 2:30pm at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019