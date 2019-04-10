|
|
Mrs. Betty Sledge Moore
High Point, NC - Mrs. Betty Sledge Moore, 88, resident of High Point, NC died March 28, 2019 at High Point Medical Center.
Mrs. Moore was born June 24, 1930 in Blount County, Tennessee, a daughter to the late McKinley and Edna Walker Millsaps. After graduating from Andrew Jackson College, she moved to Washington D.C. and became a civilian employee with the United States Navy. She returned to Tennessee, working for the U.S. Air Force, and later moved to El Paso, Texas, working for White Sands Missile Range and later retiring from P.M. Kelly Bit and Spur Company as a Vice-President. She was a resident of the High Point, NC area for 18 years, where she was a member of Green St. Baptist Church. At churches previously attended, she taught 5th grade Sunday school for a total of 48 years.
Surviving is her husband, Roger Moore of High Point, NC; a daughter, Gay Johnson and husband Terry of Mesa, Arizona; a son, Troy Sledge and wife Debbie of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; three step daughters; Donna Hicks and husband Bob of Archdale, NC, Bev Lukasevics and husband Luke of Greensboro, NC and Teresa Efird and husband Michael of Charlotte,NC; a step son, Roger Moore and wife Susan of High Point,NC; two sisters, Ruth Hampton of Alexandria, Virginia and Martha Cartwright and husband Wayne of El Paso, Texas; four brothers, Edward Millsaps of Copperhill, Tennessee, Bill Millsaps and wife Lodema of Spring City, Tennessee, Jerry Millsaps and wife Doris of Knoxville, Tennessee and Harry Millsaps and wife Jeannette of Gilbert, Arizona; three grandchildren, Erin Lugo and husband Matt, Benjamin Millsaps and wife Emily and Andrew Millsaps and wife Jill; eight step grandchildren, Nicholas Lukasevics and wife Meredith, Brianna Meyer and husband Anthony, Hayley Hudgins and husband Joshua, Troi Bachmann and husband Ben, Elizabeth Moore, Emma Moore, Rebekah Efird and Jordan Efird; five great grandchildren, Owen Millsaps, Olivia Millsaps, Adelaide Millsaps, Avery Lugo and Reece Lugo; and two step great grandchildren, Madeline Meyer and Levi Hudgins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Shelton Sledge in 1995, and two siblings.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Green St. Baptist Church in High Point, NC, officiated by Rev. Mark Loy. Visitation was held prior to the service from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Green St. Baptist Church.
In El Paso, Texas, there will be a time of visitation at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, Texas on Thursday, April 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and other times at the home of Martha and Wayne Cartwright, El Paso. The graveside service and interment will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Robert Nickell of First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Lottie Moon Mission Fund c/o Green St. Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Dr., High Point, N.C., 27262. Funeraria del Angel Restlawn is assisting the family in El Paso, Texas. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 10, 2019