Bettye Anna Springer Louick
Passed away on May 10, 2020 in Ashburn, Virginia. Bettye Anna was the daughter of late El Pasoans Moses David Springer and Louise Fessinger Springer. Bettye Anna was born in El Paso as was her older brother, Harry A. Springer, MD. Both finished at Mesita School and El Paso High School
Bettye Anna married Sidney Louick at the Fessinger home at 1901 N Stanton St, in El Paso on March 27, 1966. They settled in the Washington, D.C. area where she practiced speech pathology and where he supervised in the Dept of Transportation. Bettye Anna was a devoted member of Temple Rodef Shalom where she worshiped, sang in the choir, and was involved in numerous activities for more than 40 years. She was a passionate volunteer in her children's activities and spent many years involved in the Life with Cancer program at INOVA Fairfax Hospital and the Ostomy Support Group of Northern Virginia. She is survived by her beloved husband Sidney Louick; children Lawrence Louick (Kathy), Leslie Louick, and Miriam De La Cruz (Victor); brother Dr. Harry A. Springer (Mavis): and grandchildren Liam, Claudia, Daphne, Danielle, Victor, Gabriel, Lily, and Priya. Private interment at King David Memorial Gardens with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bettye Anna's memory to the Temple Rodef Shalom Music and Choir Fund, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, or a charitable organization of your choice. Contact Harry A Springer, 847-864-6300 or [email protected]
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020