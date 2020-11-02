1/1
Betzaida Arriaga
Betzaida Arriaga

On October 24, 2020, Betzaida Arriaga got her wings and went on to walk with the angels. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Betzaida was born on February 15, 1956 in Guatemala. She was 64 years old. Please join us for a Memorial Service to celebrate and honor the life of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter, who with her special way of life, and love for everyone, has left an empty space in our hearts. Betzaida is survived by her husband Francisco Javier, daughter Belen Ruby, sons Oscar Ariel (Desiree) and Omar Francisco (Cynthia), grandchildren Mikaela Justine, Ariel Nikolas, Haziel Oscar, and Francisco Oliver. She was predeceased by her daughter Betzy.

Betzaida was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her loved ones and always provided love, strength, and support to all. Her bright smile lit up any room she walked into and her huge warm heart always had room for more love. Betzaida was a ray of sunshine with a kindhearted spirit whose passion was caring for others. She will forever be remembered for her tender loving soul.

She worked over 25 years as a Mary Kay Sales Director and was the first Hispanic in El Paso to reach the highest Grand Achiever level earning her the prestigious Pink Cadillac. She also went on to earn several other awards and recognitions. Betzaida was loved by many and an inspiration to women of all ages.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (rosary at 6:00 p.m.) at Perches Funeral Home on 2280 Joe Battle, El Paso, Texas 79938.

Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. Due to the ongoing situation, only the immediate family can be present during ceremony. Afterwards walking through is limited to 10 people at a time, and attendees should promptly return to their vehicles. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the ceremony Live on Evergreen Cemetery's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/fdaevergreeneast






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
