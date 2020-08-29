Beverly Ann Messer
El Paso - Beverly Ann Messer, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020. Beverly was born in Vernon, Texas. She was an Artist and a part of the Rio Bravo Watercolor Association as well as The New Mexico Watercolor Society. She loved painting, traveling, and being around her friends and family. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Phillip T. Messer and she leaves behind two daughters Phyllis J. Leverett and Tracey A. Messer. Beverly had many grandchildren; William P. Leverett, Colt L. Leverett, Wendy Leverett, Etta A. Harsen, Katy Harsen, Taylor Q. Forrestal, Leah E. Forrestal, and Sidney B. Forrestal. She also had 2 great-grandchildren Brandon L. Leverett and Emily G. Leverett. Beverly's final resting place will be in her hometown of Odell, Texas. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.