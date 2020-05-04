|
Bibiana R. Medina
It is with a heavy heart that we share that on Friday, May 1st, 2020, Bibiana R. Medina, loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt and Godmother to many, passed away at the age of 66.
Bibiana was born on January 1, 1954 in La Union, New Mexico to Carlos and Guadalupe Medina. She received a Bachelor's Degree at New Mexico State Unitversity in Education in 1975 and a Master's Degree in Bilingual Education in 1977. She whole-heartedly taught as a Spanish, Kindergarten and First Grade teacher for 33 years at La Union Elementary School. She truly loved this calling and put all her soul and effort into sharing her gift and patience with many students throughout her years of service. Her passion for educating our future, won her the teacher of the year award.
Bibiana not only was the #1 fan of the Dallas Cowboys, she also had a passion for teaching and upon her retirement, she tried to keep true to this. She volunteered where she could and was always looking for a child in need. It brought Bibiana much happiness to purchase backpacks and school supplies for many children who needed a helping hand. She was an incredibly giving person and was referred by many as an Angel. Bibiana was a philanthropist although never sought accolades or recognition. She was known for her positive attitude, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. We truly believe that her positive spirit was what allowed her to survive 15 years in dialysis. It brings the family much happiness and great solace to know that she lived a blessed life and in addition, was able to fulfill a life-long dream of seeing the Dallas Cowboys at a home game in December 2019.
Bibiana was a life-long Catholic parishioner at Our Lady of Refuge in La Union, New Mexico. She also fervently served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years. She was best known for her participation at the annual church fiesta where she was in charge of selling hot cheetos and cheese, nachos and brisket sandwiches for many years.
Bibiana was preceded in death by her father, Carlos, her brother, Albert, her aunt Leli and her uncle Vicente. She is survived by her mother, Guadalupe, her sister, Marina, her brother, Eric, sister-in-law, Leticia, and aunt and uncle, Hortencia and Bud Sorge. The sun rays in her life where her neices, whom she cared for as their mother, Laramie and Landri Medina. In additiion to that, Bibiana is survived by many Godchildren whom she dearly loved.
In this very difficult time, it pains us that we are not allowed to congregate to mourn her passing and celebrate her life. An intimate service will take place on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home on 5054 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, Texas 79932 at 11:00 am. We hope to celebrate her life in the near future with our family and friends that loved her. In the meantime, we appreciate your love and your prayers.
Published in El Paso Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020