|
|
Billie Ann Turner
El Paso - Billie Ann Turner was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on September 23, 1949. Billie went home to be with her Heavenly Father on January 10, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 70. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church since the age of 13 as well as having been a Sunday School teacher and long time member of the church choir. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Turner. They have 3 daughters: Shelly (Rick) Forrister, Carrianne (Mark) Vigil, Necie (Frank) Burns and grandchildren: Courtney, Victor, Keona, Desiree, and many other grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Letha Lewis and brothers Don and Lonnie Lewis. Visitation will be 5:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, January 16,2020 at Sunset Funeral home Northeast and funeral service will be at 12:00pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church 4710 Hercules Ave, El Paso, Texas 79924. She will be truly missed by all until we are reunited in eternity. Hallelujah you're home!
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020