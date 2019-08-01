|
|
Billie Kathryn Jones
El Paso - Mrs. Billie Kathryn Jones, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born July 2, 1931 in Hosston, Louisiana. She was a faithful member of Westside Church of Christ for 48 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Paul (JP) Jones and infant son Raymond Scott Jones. She is survived by her sister, Marianne McClure, three sons and two daughters in law, Randy Jones of El Paso, Jim Jones (Dana) of Austin, and Larry Jones (Leslie) of El Paso.
Billie was known as a loving Mammaw to her 7 grandchildren, Travis Jones (Morgan), Derek Jones (Courtney), Dina Jones, Shannon Jones, Emily Mills (Ian), Kyle Jones and Morgan Jones. She was recently blessed to meet her first great-grandchild, Ezekiel Jones.
When they first married, JP was a professional baseball player and his job took the young couple to Little Rock, Arkansas, Macon, Georgia, and Shreveport, Louisiana. After his baseball career, JP completed his degree at TCU and his job transferred them from Shreveport to El Paso, Texas. They served the Westside Church of Christ from the time they arrived in El Paso and made many treasured friends there.
Billie was a strong, determined woman who poured her life into serving her family. She was an excellent southern cook who could make anything taste better by frying it. She always made everyone's favorite foods when they ate with her. She rarely sat down to a meal, instead continuing to cook more food until everyone finished eating. If there was any food remaining at the end of the meal, she would say, "I guess no one liked my (whatever was left)". She ministered to friends by telephone and always had a slice of cake and a hug for a friend that
stopped by to talk about their troubles.
Her grandchildren were the apples of Bille's eye and she created wonderful holidays for all 7 of them. Her house was overtaken by balls, dolls and other play toys and Billie wouldn't have had it any other way. She attended every ball game, recital, play, etc. that her schedule would allow. Most importantly, she instilled a love for God in every one of their hearts and modeled the life of Christian servitude to them.
Billie will be missed by her family and friends. Memorial service celebrating Billie's life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at Westside Church of Christ, 100 Crestmont, El Paso, TX at 11:30 am following a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Westside Church of Christ to benefit the Casa de la Esperanza Children's Home. Please mark donations Billie Jones Memorial Fund.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019