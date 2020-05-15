|
|
Billie Storey Lynch
El Paso - Billie Storey Lynch was welcomed into heaven by her cherished and beloved family and by her Lord and Savior on May 11, 2020. Family was always her highest priority and her greatest joy. She passed peacefully with her son by her side.
Mother was born on Sept. 14, 1926 to James Walter and Fannie Ruth Storey, the youngest of five children. She was born on the Storey Family Ranch in Nolan County, Texas near the small town of Hylton. The family relocated to Artesia, New Mexico when she was 14. She immediately fell in love with Artesia and the many friends she made there and always considered it home and visited often. She met her future husband, George K. Lynch in Artesia and they were married there on May 22, 1944 and enjoyed 70 happy years together.
She is survived by her son, Rocklyn R. Lynch, nieces Pat Perry of Oro Valley, AZ, Jo Ann Rushing of Peoria, AZ and Lynnda Wasiacr of High Land Village, TX and their families and many Storey cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, George R. Lynch, her mother and father Walter and Fannie Ruth Storey, her sisters Pauline S. Barns, Ruth S Hedrick, Edna S. Adams and her brother JB Storey.
Mother always had a love for all animals, especially dogs, cats and horses. If any remembrance is desired please consider rescues or any .
A graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, New Mexico at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020