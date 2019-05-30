|
Billy Joe Cochran
El Paso - Billy Joe Cochran, 96, passed away May 26, 2019. He died peacefully with Anna at his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather "Dindad" and great grandfather. He was born in Northwest Arkansas on November 27, 1922, to Caleb and Anna Cochran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Cochran. Billy was a Navy veteran of WWII. The cotton business brought him to the Southwest in 1950s where he was a cotton buyer for the Anderson Clayton Company. In the early 1970s he made a career change to education, where he was the ICT Coordinator at Bel Air High School until his retirement. After retirement, he followed his passion for antique furniture and established Cochran's Antiques. He is survived by his children: Stephen Cochran (Mimi), Anna Melton (Mike), Sean Cochran (Petra), grandchildren Kristy Melton, Kyle Melton (Kristin), Kelley Cochran-Comer (Jon), Anna B. Cochran and a great granddaughter Charlotte Comer. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, May 31st, at 9:30 am at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation. A special thank you to Nora, his caregiver, and Garrison, his faithful dog. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 30, 2019