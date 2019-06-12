Billy P. Montoya



Cuchillo - Billy P. Montoya, born May 14, 1926, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He's preceded in death by the love of his life, Anita, wife of 69+ years, who passed away on this same date, two years ago. Their love for each other was truly a love story that will be cherished by our family forever.



Billy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, on the USS Shangri La and later earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Texas at El Paso known then as Texas Western. He worked 25 years Civil Service and retired as the Meat Market Manager for the Ft. Bliss Commissary. He volunteer at the Wellington Chew Senior Center and later managed the Bingo and was known as "Bingo Bill".



Dad's great sense of humor, endless support and wisdom will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



He is survived by his four children, Esther Lococo, Billy Montoya, Jr. (Penny), Terry King (Jim) and Eduardo Montoya (Tina), his 12 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great, great Granddaughter.



Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a Scripture Service at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, El Paso, TX. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.