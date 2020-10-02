Blaine William NelsonEl Paso - BLAINE W. NELSONBlaine William Nelson lived a full, socially involved, and happy life, as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and educator. He was loved by family and friends around the world. Blaine was born in Portland, Oregon in 1943 to Thomas and Grace Nelson. He was a long-time resident of El Paso, TX and passed away of Pancreatic cancer at home with his wife Nancy by his side on September 28, 2020. Blaine is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years, Nancy Neptune Nelson; his adult children, Bruce (Ann) Nelson of Los Angeles, CA, and Cynthia Nelson (Jacob Armengol) of El Paso; and his grandchildren Hannah, Isaak, Cienna, Isaiah, Ashley, and Jacinda. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Erik Nelson. Blaine is also survived by his sister-in-law Susan Neptune-Townsend, brother-in-law John Neptune, and their extended families, and the many close friends he had during his lifetime.Blaine and Nancy met as teenagers in 1962 on a peace walk, which began in San Diego, CA. Nancy soon became the love of his life, partner, and life companion. They married in 1964 in La Jolla, CA. Peace, civil rights, and social justice issues were always a hallmark of activities in their lives and their family's lives growing up. As a young family, Blaine and Nancy lived in Los Angeles and Santa Monica, CA, and then in Tucson, AZ before moving to El Paso in 1973.Blaine began his career interests in printing, and later decided to pursue a career as a community college professor. He then earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from California State University-Northridge, and a Master's degree in Government from the University of Arizona. Blaine was a Professor of Government and Political Science at El Paso Community College from 1973 - 2011. Blaine had a number of roles during his tenure at the College, first as an early faculty pioneer and leader, including his election as one of the first Faculty Senate Presidents, and as the only faculty member to serve on the steering committee with College administrators and community leaders and notables, to organize a construction bond and tax election for the College, held in September, 1974. The election was successful and provided for the construction of EPCC's first campuses. Later, Blaine was one of the original set of instructors to open the Valle Verde Campus in 1978. Blaine also served as the division of social sciences instructional administrative leader for a number of years, and was instrumental in the development of two-year degree programs for Associate of Arts degrees in History, Political Science, Sociology, and Social Sciences. Blaine then returned to his love of teaching and bringing government into the lives of his students. Later during his tenure, Blaine ultimately was a pioneer and mentor, once again, this time in distance learning, particularly through online instruction. Blaine loved his career choice of college teaching and was dedicated to the thousands of students whose lives he touched for 38 years. Blaine was eclectic in his interests and involvements. He was a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) since 1964. He was involved in politics, including his election as a precinct chair, and as a delegate to county, state, and national conventions. He loved a good conversation, humor and banter with friends and family; he enjoyed eating at good restaurants around the world; he enjoyed many sports, attending professional baseball, basketball and football games on "sport trips" in person, to sporting events involving his grandchildren, to watching games on TV; he was a champion of the underdog, especially in sports; and he enjoyed mastering crossword puzzles. Blaine travelled to many parts of the world with Nancy and alone on "photo shoots" taking wonderful pictures and making spectacular calendars each year for family and friends. As a teenager, Blaine traveled the country with a high school friend, living for short periods of time in Tucson and New Orleans. His final trip was with Nancy to New Orleans in early March of this year. Blaine's family wishes to thank the doctors at Texas Oncology for the care and treatment they gave to Blaine during his 10-month cancer illness; and to the dedicated employees at Hospice of El Paso, for their care and support during the two months Blaine was under their care while at home. Blaine's wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will soon be an opportunity through Hillcrest Funeral Home for the sharing of messages to the family. In lieu of flowers, Blaine's wish was to have donations made to a memorial fund with Habitat for Humanity (Habitat for Humanity of El Paso, 1400 Hardaway, Suite 329, El Paso Texas 79903) or to the Southern Poverty Law Center (400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104).To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. (Thomas Campbell). Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-East