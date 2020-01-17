Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
El Paso - Blanca Judy Gaspar de Alba passed into spirit on January 12, 2020 of cancer-related complications. Only 56 years old, she died in the home of

her Tia Margot Gaspar de Alba, surrounded by her family and closest friends. Blanca attended Crockett Elementary and Austin High School, where she lettered in golf, and earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from the University of Texas at El Paso. Since 2008, she was a first-grade teacher at Logan Elementary School, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2017-2018. Blanca is survived by her mother, Irma Terrazas, her brother, Raul Carlos Gaspar de Alba, and her two beloved children, Bianca Nuñez-Gaspar de Alba (age 26) and Fray Raul Nuñez Gaspar de Alba (age 18). Her biggest dream was to see her children graduate before she died, and that dream came true when she attended her daughter's graduation from Schreiner University in 2016

and her son's graduation from El Paso High School in 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Paso on February 1, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
