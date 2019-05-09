|
Blanca Salas
El Paso - Blanca Salas died May 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Victor Salas; Children - Gabriel Ruiz, Gina Mack (Mike), Steve Ruiz (Brenda); 5 grandchildren; Sisters - Julie Medina (Sam), Isela Moreno, Laura Torres (Hector); Brothers - Carlos Valles (Lily), Javier Valles; nephews and nieces.
We would like to thank family, Brothers and Sisters who showed their love during this time. Thanks also goes out to UMC oncology and infusion dept. for all the hard work they do. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Mendoza and Nurse Renee who cared and visited her at home.
Blanca loved Jehovah and the ministry.
Funeral cremation provided by San Jose Funeral Home. Funeral Memorial: May 9, 2019 @ 7:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3320 George Dieter Dr., El Paso, TX 79936.
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019