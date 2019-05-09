Services
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3320 George Dieter Dr.,
El Paso, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanca Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Salas

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Blanca Salas Obituary
Blanca Salas

El Paso - Blanca Salas died May 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Victor Salas; Children - Gabriel Ruiz, Gina Mack (Mike), Steve Ruiz (Brenda); 5 grandchildren; Sisters - Julie Medina (Sam), Isela Moreno, Laura Torres (Hector); Brothers - Carlos Valles (Lily), Javier Valles; nephews and nieces.

We would like to thank family, Brothers and Sisters who showed their love during this time. Thanks also goes out to UMC oncology and infusion dept. for all the hard work they do. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Mendoza and Nurse Renee who cared and visited her at home.

Blanca loved Jehovah and the ministry.

Funeral cremation provided by San Jose Funeral Home. Funeral Memorial: May 9, 2019 @ 7:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3320 George Dieter Dr., El Paso, TX 79936.
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.