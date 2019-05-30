|
Blanch K. Joseph
El Paso - Blanch K. Joseph -94-born December 5, 1924 and passed away May 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband John P. Joseph. She is survived by John P. Joseph II (Brenda), Rebecca Joseph Watt (Jim), Michael Joseph (Karin), four grandchildren, Ken Watt (Melissa), Brad Watt, Tiffany Gobble (Ken) and John P. Joseph III and one great grandchild, Trinity Gobble. Blanch is in God's hands now and forever. Funeral Service will be private.
Published in El Paso Times from May 30 to June 2, 2019