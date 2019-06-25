|
Blanche Kopilowitz Brown
El Paso - Blanche Kopilowitz Brown passed away Saturday, June 22 at the age of 90.
Blanche was a first generation American, the daughter of Lillian and Lazar Kopilowitz who settled in El Paso after emigrating from Lithuania.
She was born in El Paso, and married Robert "Bob" Brown - a WWII US Army veteran - in 1946. Bob and Blanche enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2010.
Blanche graduated from El Paso High School and UTEP. After graduating, she became a social worker for Child Welfare Services. She was a life-long member of Hadassah and a past president of Congregation B'nai Zion Sisterhood.
Blanche will be missed by her children Howard Brown and wife Miriam; daughters Arlene Welborn and Janice Schuffman and husband Jay; and by her sister Molly and husband Bernie; her grandchildren: Aaron, Jeremy, Shira, Stuart and Ross and her great-grandchildren: Jillian, Ethan, Charlotte (Charlie) and Gabriel.
She will be remembered also by her loving nieces and nephews and by her many close and dear friends.
Graveside services at 10 am, Tuesday, June 25 at B'nai Zion cemetery, Rabbi Scott Rosenberg officiating.
Published in El Paso Times on June 25, 2019