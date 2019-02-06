|
Bloyce Bradford, 90, born Christmas Day 1928, passed away January 29th. Mr. Bradford, a retired Army veteran, earned several awards for his distinguished service including the Purple Heart for wounds received in action during The Korean War. After retiring from the military, he started Bradford and Sons Appliance Repair in Northeast El Paso. He is survived by five children and their families, his companion of 43-years and her family, and sister Gwendolyn. Visitation Sunday, February 10th at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 2:00-6:00pm. Mass Monday, February 11th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 9:30am. Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019