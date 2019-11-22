Services
1934 - 2019
El Paso - BOB SAVAGE

RIP 8/17/34 - 11/20/2018

The greatest high school football coach to ever coach in the city of El Paso has gone to be reunited with his wife. He touched the lives and made a difference in hundreds of kids throughout his lifetime. He leaves his son and two daughters behind (David, Trish and Karen) as well as his favorite son-in-law Ray Puckett. He also leaves two granddaughters Whitney Ellis and Tamara Savage and two grandsons Jason and Brandon Bentley and a beautiful great granddaughter Mary Clare Ellis. He will be missed, but not forgotten. To honor his request, there will not be a funeral service. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
