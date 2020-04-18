|
Bobbette W. Arnett Montes
El Paso - BOBBETTE W. ARNETT MONTES "BOBBE" was called up to heaven on April 15, 2020. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, godmother, friend and recent grandmother. Bobbe was born in Phoenix, Arizona and grew up in Southwest Texas as well as Southern New Mexico. She graduated from Gadsden High School and went on to acquire her Bachelor's Degree in Education from New Mexico State University. Later in her career, she was also able to obtain a Master's in Early Childhood Education in 2007. Bobbe was a remarkable educator who helped many students throughout her 20 year career. She was a gifted and very passionate early childhood education teacher who laid the foundation for her students to be successful throughout their academic careers. Bobbe was also a huge advocate for children in underserved communities in Southern New Mexico. Her selfless attitude is something many coworkers and former students will remember. Bobbe was predeceased by her caring grandparents Claude & Myrtle Arnett, her darling parents Bob & Wilma Arnett and her sweet niece Joni Arnett. She is survived by her loving husband Gilberto Montes, her beloved son Andre G. Montes (Stephanie), her beloved granddaughter Sophie A. Montes, her dear brothers Eddie Arnett (Amy) and Jon Arnett (Susan). Gilberto and Andre would like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Memorial services will be postponed and announced at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020