Bobbie Dean Ferguson



August 16, 1926 - March 29, 2019



Bobbie Dean Brown Ferguson, age 92, of Dallas, Texas (formerly of Salinas, California and El Paso, Texas), passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grand daughter on March 29, 2019 after a long and productive life. She was born in 1926 in Olustee, Oklahoma to parents Oscar Boyd Brown and Lessie Ezell Garren and grew up in Salinas, California. Bobbie will be buried with her husband, George X. Ferguson, Sr. (www.jaynesmemorialchapel/obituaries.com) at Arlington National Cemetery (Section 55, Plot 2760), Fort Meyer, Virginia.



Bobbie will be remembered for her deep commitment to family, democratic ideals, and her passion for ballroom dancing and the Backpackers Club of Carmel with her husband; hosting backyard barbecues for political groups; but mostly for the love for her husband, George X., her children, grandchildren, and great-grand child.



Bobbie held a distinguished career as an educator and leadership roles with philanthropic and political organizations, including: retired Special Education Aide for the Blind & Visually Impaired Program with El Paso Independent Schools, Houston Elementary; Carmel Host Lions Sight Program supporter; El Paso Women's Political Caucus; Woman's National Democratic Club (Kathy White Chapter); and Reunion Organizing Committee, Class of 44 Salinas High School. Bobbie was elected as the El Paso Democratic Election Precinct Chairman (Precinct 31); and, El Paso Democratic Primary Precinct Chair. She was an Honoree in the El Paso Annual Women Honor Women Parade; a Charter Member of The National World War II Museum; and, attended Hartnell College in Salinas and the University of Texas El Paso.



Bobbie is survived by three children: Monica Ferguson and her husband Dr. Michael Hardman of Park City, Utah; George Ferguson, Jr and his wife Cindy of Cedar Hill, Texas; and, Dr. Douglas Ferguson and his wife Betsy of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grand child: Michelle Deal and her husband Cliff, Cory Ferguson, Evan Ferguson, Kyle Ferguson, Mark Ferguson; great-granddaughter, Riley Deal; and, her sister, Norma Gurnee of Miami; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Condolences may be sent to the Ferguson family c/o Monica Ferguson at monicaferguson2003@yahoo.com or at 801-201-1892 or at www.jaynesmemorialchapel/obituaries.com. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America; Carmel Host Lions Club Sight Programs, Carmel, California; or, The National World War II Museum.









