Bobbie G. Williams
- - Bobbie Gene Williams, 88 passed away July 18, 2019 at his daughters home in Peoria Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty. He is survived by his son Bobby Williams Jr.; daughter Catherine Carpenter; brother Dennis Williams Jr.; two granddaughters and one great grandson.
Bobbie was born October 23,1930 in El Paso Texas to Dennis and Florence Williams. In lieu of flowers please donate to the , or the . A Celebration of life will be held on August 3, 2019 at The River Church 13735 W. Auto Drive #112, Goodyear AZ 85338
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019