Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
805 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX
Bobby Hatfield


1941 - 2019
Bobby Hatfield Obituary
Bobby Hatfield

El Paso - Bobby Hatfield, 78, of El Paso died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on July 28, 1941. Bobby graduated from Denison High School, and held degrees in business, Brazilian studies, and theater. He gave his life to Jesus at the age of 5, was ordained as a Baptist deacon, and served as a Gideon.

Bobby taught middle school in the El Paso ISD before his retirement in 2011. He had previously worked as a real estate agent, insurance agent, independent stockbroker, and White House advance man for President Carter. Bobby was knighted by the King of Yugoslavia.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna Taylor; son, Robert; daughter, Charlene; brothers, Larry and Kyle; granddaughter Haley; three great-grandchildren, and many close family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Louise (Kennemer), and one grandson, John Robert.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Edgerock Adult Foster Care of El Paso.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave, El Paso, Texas 79902.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International or the Humane Society of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 24, 2019
