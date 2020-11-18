Bonita L GonzalesEl Paso, Texas - Bonita L. Gonzales, 79, El Paso, Texas passed away November 14, 2020. "Bonnie" was born in Hammondsville, Ohio in 1941. She graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1959. Upon graduation she worked for Dr. Skolnick's medical practice fostering an interest in the medical field. At the age of 21, she joined the Army where she became a Medical Corpsman and a Medical Specialist. She soon found herself stationed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center where she met the love of her life.She was a devoted wife to Joe Gonzales ; loving mother to Edward, Virginia, Gregory, Joseph, Timothy (Margie) and Daniel (Yvette); doting grandmother to Johnathan, Allison, Monica, Gabriel, Priscilla, Gregory, Corey , Phillip, Matthew, and Xander; as well as blessed with 9 great-grandchildren.Bonnie served in various roles in her community over her lifetime. She was the president of the Austin HS Band Booster '86-'88, lifetime member of Texas PTA, member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, paraprofessional for EPISD for over 10 years, El Paso County Republican Party Precinct Judge, and served as a bereavement minister for the church. Bonnie was known for her baking, her love of animals, and her unwavering love for her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her for her grace, strength, and gentle kindness. She never met a stranger, formed lifelong friendships, and gave of herself whole-heartedly.