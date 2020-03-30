|
Bonnie Lenore McBride
Littlefield - Bonnie Lenore McBride was born in Littlefield, Texas in January of 1935. She is the daughter of J.B. Bradley and Dessie Jewel Yeager. Most of her early life, she spent growing up in Carlsbad, New Mexico with her mother, step-father Walter Gee and sister Janna Lou Gee Weise. She met the love of her life and husband of nearly 67 years, Arthur (Pete) McBride, while working as a car hop where he would tip her a penny, just to get her attention. They lived in South Carolina while he was in the Navy and later moved to El Paso, Texas, where they raised their three sons, Donald Lee McBride, Michael Dale McBride, and Dennis Kay McBride. She earned her degree in Education and later a Masters in Library Science while working and raising her family. After retiring, she and Pete moved to Ruidoso and bought a Christian Bookstore. They later sold the store and moved back to El Paso and then to Santa Teresa, New Mexico where they lived out the rest of their married life until she went to her heavenly home on the 26th of March, 2020.
Bonnie is survived by Pete McBride (loving husband), Don McBride (son), Mike McBride (Son), Dennis and Susanna McBride (son and daughter in law), Mollie McBride (daughter in law), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
With the current constraints caused by the coronavirus, services have been limited to a viewing at Perches Funeral Home (West) located at 6111 S. Desert Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938 from 5:00-8:00 pm (only 10 people at a time are permitted in the parlor). There will be a private burial the next day at 9:00 am at Ft. Bliss cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, once gathering restrictions are lifted.
Flower arrangements are also limited due to the virus, so those wishing to remember Bonnie are encouraged to make a contribution in her name to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005. The nursing care and staff were incredibly compassionate and caring and the family wishes that she be remembered in that way.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020