Bonnie S. Brooks
Bonnie S. Brooks died unexpectedly in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 3, 2020. She was a long-time resident of El Paso, where she accumulated far too many honors and accomplishments to enumerate here. To list a few, Bonnie retired from UTEP as a Professor of Educational Psychology. She served as President of the prestigious and influential El Paso Woman's Club. She was deeply involved in the classical musical arts of El Paso, presiding over the El Paso Pro-Musica Guild and enthusiastically supporting the El Paso symphony and opera. She was an accomplished pianist whose performances were enjoyed by many in the El Paso area.
Bonnie married James W. (Bill) Whalen in 1975, with whom she travelled the world and shared nearly three adventure-filled decades. After Bill's passing, Bonnie was a long-time sponsor of the James W. Whalen Memorial Lecture in Chemistry held annually at UTEP. Her life of travel, exploration, and adventure continued with her marriage to Lewis Peeples in 2007. At their summer residence in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, Bonnie was a major donor to the Rails-to-Trails program, whose reconstruction of 'Bonnie's Trestle' was accomplished on her property in 2019. Her hospitality was legendary, and many friends and relatives were regular visitors to the cool mountains of Cloudcroft, where they enjoyed Bonnie's sparkling personality, boundless enthusiasm and love of people.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Lewis Peeples of El Paso, stepson and Michael Whalen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, stepdaughter Nancy Barreda of Seattle, Washington, plus a host of friends made everywhere she went. Bonnie will be deeply missed and never forgotten by the many whose lives she touched.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020