Brenda C. Odom
Hackensack - Brenda C. Odom, 78 passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
Brenda was born in Hankensack, New Jersey, January 10, 1941. She attended Central High School. Shortly after she married Richard Odom, on September 02, 1960.
Brenda enjoyed watching westerns, solving puzzles and was a member of a craft class. She was a long time employee of El Paso Independent School district. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Odom and son Gary Odom. She leaves behind her daughter Beth Odom, son Richard Odom Jr., grandsons; Shamar and Jahmal Odom; sisters Linda Reed, Shelia Finley, Susan Johnson, brothers; Edward Thaxton Gerald Thaxton and Mark Thaxton.
Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:30am with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:30am to 1:00pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019