Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda C. Odom


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda C. Odom Obituary
Brenda C. Odom

Hackensack - Brenda C. Odom, 78 passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

Brenda was born in Hankensack, New Jersey, January 10, 1941. She attended Central High School. Shortly after she married Richard Odom, on September 02, 1960.

Brenda enjoyed watching westerns, solving puzzles and was a member of a craft class. She was a long time employee of El Paso Independent School district. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Odom and son Gary Odom. She leaves behind her daughter Beth Odom, son Richard Odom Jr., grandsons; Shamar and Jahmal Odom; sisters Linda Reed, Shelia Finley, Susan Johnson, brothers; Edward Thaxton Gerald Thaxton and Mark Thaxton.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:30am with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:30am to 1:00pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now