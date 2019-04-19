|
|
Age 47, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Brenda is survived by her husband Sammy Vargas, daughter Paola Vargas, father Luis Aguirre Sr., sister Cynthia Carrazco, and brother Luis Aguirre Jr. She is preceded in death by her son Samuel Vargas and her mother Merced De Lara. Visitation 4-9PM with Rosary at 5PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Memorial Mass and Inurnment will be at a later date. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 19, 2019