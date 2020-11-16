1/2
Brenda Marva Bush
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Marva Bush

El Paso - Brenda Marva Bush, age 79, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Brenda Marva McCray was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 13, 1941. At a very young age, after the death of her father, John McCray, Brenda was adopted by her aunt, Viola Fields, and her husband, John Fields. Brenda attended Philadelphia Public Schools and graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1959. She met her future husband, Anthony Bush, a soldier stationed in the area, and was married on the 8th of October 1960 at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in North Philadelphia. She conceived a daughter, Donna, born on June 25, 1961. Tours of duty took Brenda and her family to New York City, Omaha, Nebraska; Okinawa, Japan; Seoul, Korea; Nuremburg, Germany; and several tours to Ft. Bliss. The family adopted a son, Michael, in Korea in 1968 and the two children, Donna and Michael, were the loves of her life. Brenda retired from the Ysleta School District as a bookkeeper in February 2000.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Donna Smith (Anthony), and Michael; five grandchildren: Joshua, Elias, Vincent, Breana, and Gabriella; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., on November 23, 2020. The viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral services from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who have befriended Brenda over the years and especially Reverend Ivon from St. Raphael Catholic Parish.

Due to current restrictions, we are asking those that are unable to physically be here to please watch the livestream on Facebook from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. under the Facebook account: Crestview Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Interment
02:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved