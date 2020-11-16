Brenda Marva BushEl Paso - Brenda Marva Bush, age 79, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Brenda Marva McCray was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 13, 1941. At a very young age, after the death of her father, John McCray, Brenda was adopted by her aunt, Viola Fields, and her husband, John Fields. Brenda attended Philadelphia Public Schools and graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1959. She met her future husband, Anthony Bush, a soldier stationed in the area, and was married on the 8th of October 1960 at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in North Philadelphia. She conceived a daughter, Donna, born on June 25, 1961. Tours of duty took Brenda and her family to New York City, Omaha, Nebraska; Okinawa, Japan; Seoul, Korea; Nuremburg, Germany; and several tours to Ft. Bliss. The family adopted a son, Michael, in Korea in 1968 and the two children, Donna and Michael, were the loves of her life. Brenda retired from the Ysleta School District as a bookkeeper in February 2000.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Donna Smith (Anthony), and Michael; five grandchildren: Joshua, Elias, Vincent, Breana, and Gabriella; and two great-grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., on November 23, 2020. The viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral services from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who have befriended Brenda over the years and especially Reverend Ivon from St. Raphael Catholic Parish.Due to current restrictions, we are asking those that are unable to physically be here to please watch the livestream on Facebook from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. under the Facebook account: Crestview Funeral Home.