Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of El Paso
1771 N. Zaragosa Rd.
El Paso, TX
1993 - 2019
Brian Manzano Obituary
Brian Manzano

El Paso - Our beloved, Brian Manzano, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX and was 26 years old. Brian was a graduate of El Paso Community College with a degree in Automotive Technology. He was a talented boxer, winning his match by a TKO in the 71st Annual El Paso Regional Golden Gloves. He will be remembered as a loving son and brother, as well as for his beautiful soul, charismatic personality and immense kindness. Brian's smile was infectious and known to light up a room. Brian was known for his humble heart, selflessness and love for his family. He is survived by his father Jesus Manzano, mother Lourdes Manzano, brother Jesus E. Manzano and sister Aileen Manzano. Public viewing will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3pm - 10pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N Zaragoza Rd. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11am-12pm at the Calvary Chapel of El Paso, 1771 N. Zaragosa Rd.
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019
