|
|
Bruno Torres III
El Paso - Bruno Torres III transitioned to the heavenly realm on January 30, 2020, with this family by his side. He was born July 27, 1964, in Bamberg, Germany to his beloved parents, Bruno Torres Jr + & Ursula Ingrid Trentzsch+. Bruno was a charismatic and loving Opa, father, partner, son, and friend. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, being with family and brought so much laughter to us all. He is survived by his children, Bianca Ingrid Gragg (Ken), Bruno Torres IV, Matthew Anthony Torres (Autumn), & Michael Cazares; his soul mate Sofia, Babydoll, Cazares; his sister Norma Guzman-Kennedy (Michael), his brother Michael Anthony Torres (Monica); and his grandchildren Kai Adrian Gragg and Koda Richard Gragg. He is preceded in death by his brother Alexander Torres + and parents. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, beginning at 4 PM and prayer at 6 PM at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter. His love will live on through our memories & stories we share.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020