Bruno Vea
Bacarra Ilocos Norte - On October 2nd, 1920 Bruno Vea was born in Bacarra Ilocos Norte, the Philippines to his beloved parents, Sergia Reyes and Isaac Vea. Bruno entered this world the same way he would leave it on October 4th, 2019 - with an abundant amount of strength and presence.
A true patriot, Bruno defended his native country during the Japanese invasion. After joining the US Army, he served his adopted country for over 26 years in posts overseas and the United States. Bruno, an active member of the El Paso Filipino community, retired from active service in 1966. He continued to support the military by working in the federal government at Fort Bliss and Warner Robbins, GA finally retiring in 1988.
In a 1984 Fort Bliss ceremony, 40-years after his service as an artillery gun crewman on Corregidor Island, after surviving 11-months as a prisoner of war, and after fighting with a US Army guerilla group, his valor and bravery was formally recognized and honored when Bruno was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He is a lifetime member of the , the American Ex-Prisoners of War, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Associations.
Those who knew him respected him as a man who wanted things done 'right'. Bruno was a man of his word, kept his promises and earned respect by respecting others. Bruno's inner core was full of kindness, overwhelming generosity, and unwavering compassion measured by his true life's passion - his family, for whom he was a dedicated son, husband and father.
Survived by his beautiful wife, Lourdes of Vintar Ilocos Norte, the couple celebrated their seventy-fifth anniversary in January. Their love was instant and grew more powerful and enduring as they both survived the circumstances of WWII. The two were able to embrace life's greatest gift - unconditional love - and their time spent together was never taken for granted. Bruno based his whole life's happiness around that of his wife. To see her smile was his greatest joy.
Lastly, Bruno dedicated most of his adult life to being the father of his four grown children and their families: Esther and Charles (deceased) Coy of El Paso, Elenor and Eddie Diesto and Anthony and Stella Vea residing in Dallas, and Roldan and Laurie Vea residing in Annapolis, MD. He has four grandchildren: Eric and Richard Coy, Matthew Vea, and Lyndsay Diesto. Bruno enjoyed being great-grandfather to: Eric, Elena, Brielle, Nathaniel and Elissa Coy, Zoey Vea and Ethan Diesto-Hall. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather who never slacked on his responsibilities to shape and enhance all their lives. They will miss his voice, guidance, security, compassion and love.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service to follow at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or the Fisher House Foundation. Alternatively, contact the newly formed Vea Foundation (410-858-6136) supporting Homeless Veterans and Battered Women for a donation in his name.
