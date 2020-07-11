1/1
Bryan Armando Reyes
Bryan Armando Reyes

El Paso - Bryan Armando Reyes, 18, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Bryan was a 2020 Graduate of Bowie High School and was a Proud Bowie Bear. He is survived by his parents, Sergio Armando Reyes and Margarita Reyes; his brother Sergio Reyes and sister, Marisol Reyes, his grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions services will be limited. Bryan was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. "ONCE A BEAR, ALWAYS A BEAR #52"






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
