Calvin VanZant Culbreath
El Paso - Calvin, aka "Boots", a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Calvin was born September 28, 1930, in Manitou, OK to Thomas and Myrtle Culbreath. He grew up in Sherman, Texas.
Calvin was a proud US Army soldier earning several honors during his 20 plus years of service to include a Purple Heart. He was appreciative that in recent years, Vietnam Veterans were recognized for their service to our country. He was always touched when people thanked him for his service.
Calvin met his wife of 50 years, Nivia Rosa Salinas, while stationed in Panama, Republic of Panama. When the young couple wed, he also adopted Yanette, whom he considered as his own daughter. Three more daughters followed, Jean, Grace, Melissa. The young family moved many times between Panama and the US. Even though dad was often gone serving his country, when he was home he was sure to give his wife a break by taking his daughters to drive-in movies, driving them downtown to go shopping, and fixing pancakes for breakfast. "El Gringo" is fondly remembered by his Salinas family. Most memorable comment has been "your dad was John Wayne times 10."
Calvin spent his last 2 years at the Ambrosio Gullen Texas State Veterans Nursing Home. He joked that he was "trouble", but often commented on his appreciation for the care provided. His family would like to thank the staff for their patience and service to our father.
Calvin was predeceased by his parents, siblings, wife, daughter Yanette, grandson Adonai, great-granddaughter, Jeanie. Calvin is survived to honor his memory: Yanette's children Anita, Nivia, Rogelio, William, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; Jean's (Ron) children Nadiya and Roderick, 1 great-grandchild; Grace's (Mark) child Marisol; Melissa's children VanZant and Mikaela, 6 great-grandchildren.
Calvin is also survived by his current wife, Isabel and her family.
For the safety of everyone, Sunset Funeral Home will live stream a private remembrance ceremony on April 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm via their Facebook Page. A military service with honors will be held at a later date at Fort Bliss, Texas.
If you would like to make a donation in Calvin's honor, please make a donation to .
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020