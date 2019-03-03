Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
- - Camila Soledad Morales was born on February 10, 2019 to parents Toni and Eduardo Morales. She was welcomed into heaven on February 24, 2019. Showered with love and affection, her mommy combed her hair, and her daddy tickled her toes, they played music, kissed her, and held her tiny hands. Her life was a gift to us all; blessing us through love and prayer. She is survived by: her parents, brothers and sisters (Nathaniel Franco, Kimberly Morales, Krystal Morales, Zachariah Morales, Zayn Morales) and paternal grandparents Ricardo & Rosa Morales, maternal grandparents, Carlos Meza & Priscilla Benavidez, and great grandmother Margaret Benavidez. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. An Angel Mass will be held to celebrate her precious life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N. Loop. Camila will forever remain in our hearts and prayers and we look forward to the day that we meet again. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019
