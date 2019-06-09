|
|
In Loving Memory of
Caprice Marie Padilla
11/26/82 - 06/08/09
Life is but a stopping place,
a pause in what's to be,
a resting place along the
road to sweet eternity.
We all have different journeys,
different paths along the way,
we all were meant to learn some
things, but never meant to stay.
Our destination is a place
far greater than we know,
for some, the journey's quicker,
for some the journey's slow.
And when the journey finally ends,
we'll claim a great reward,
and find an everlasting peace,
together with the Lord.
We love and miss you everyday
Mom, Dad, and Michael B.
Published in El Paso Times on June 9, 2019