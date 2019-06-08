Resources
Caprice Marie Padilla

Caprice Marie Padilla
In Loving Memory of

CAPRICE MARIE PADILLA

11/26/82 - 06/08/09

Life is but a stopping place,

a pause in what's to be,

a resting place along the

road to sweet eternity.

We all have different journeys,

different paths along the way,

we all were meant to learn some

things, but never meant to stay.

Our destination is a place

far greater than we know,

for some, the journey's quicker,

for some the journey's slow.

And when the journey finally ends,

we'll claim a great reward,

and find an everlasting peace,

together with the Lord.

We love and miss you everyday

Mom, Dad, and Michael B.
Published in El Paso Times on June 8, 2019
