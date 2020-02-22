|
Carl Berry, M.D.
Carl Berry M.D., was born on May 26, 1950 to Emmanuel and Anita Berry in Corail, Haiti. He completed his studies in New York and later received his medical degree at the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua. After dedicating his life to his patients for many years in El Paso, TX he retired in 2010. He continued to enjoy the rest of his personal and professional life with his family and at work until his passing on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Dr. Berry will be remembered for his professionalism, patience, kindness, dedication, compassion, consideration, empathy and generosity by his family, friends and everyone he ever encountered. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Dr. Luz Imelda Berry; daughter, Jacqueline Anita Berry; Brother, Dr. Jocelyn Berry; Sister, Rolande Berry, his in-laws and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
The services will be held on February 28, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home West from 2-9 pm. The funeral Mass will be February 29, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 9 am followed by a burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020