Carl Leo Glaser
Carl Leo Glaser

El Paso - CARL LEO GLASER passed away on Thursday, October 8th at the age of 80. Carl was born in Fort Worth, TX to Carl and Ardath Glaser. He graduated from Fabens High School and earned his degree in Engineering from Texas Western College (UTEP). He met and married Alice Lee Allen and they raised four children. Carl was a mechanical engineer with ASARCO. After 34 years, he retired as the Plant Engineer of the El Paso site and continued with his own firm, Glaser Engineering.

Carl and Alice Lee enjoyed retirement by traveling in their RV and building their home. He continued his love of golf, as well as many other outdoor activities. For many years, he was an active and much-loved member and leader in his church, Harvest Christian Center. He treasured the friendships formed there. Left behind to honor his memory are his wife of 58 years, Alice Lee, his children: Daphne(Paul) Furgerson, Katherine(Rex) Turner, Michael(Alexa) Glaser and Tim(Michelle) Glaser, and his grandchildren: Jake, Scott, Nathan, Tessa, Ava and Annalise.

In Carl's memory, contributions can be made to the HCC Children's Ministry Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers (hccelpaso.com). A celebration of his life will be held at Harvest Christian Center on Monday, October 12th at 11am, 1345 New Harvest Place, officiated by Pastor Eddie Lee. The family acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the many comforting prayers and expressions of kindness and are very thankful for the care provided by Lulu Carrasco and Letty Hernandez. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online guestbook at www.sunset funeralhomes.net

Service will also be available via Facebook live-streaming https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
